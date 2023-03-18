American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEI. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $24.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth $119,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

