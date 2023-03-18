American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.94. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 25,766 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
