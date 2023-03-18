American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.89

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $2.94. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 25,766 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.