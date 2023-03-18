American Trust Acquires 839 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

American Trust boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 4.5 %

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of ACIW opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.