American Trust Boosts Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.