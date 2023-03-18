American Trust Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

American Trust lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.