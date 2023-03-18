American Trust Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,366,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

