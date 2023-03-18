American Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 91,258 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after buying an additional 649,671 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after purchasing an additional 254,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

