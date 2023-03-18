American Trust Grows Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

American Trust lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,019. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of U stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.