American Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
SRVR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $40.63.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.