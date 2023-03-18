American Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

American Trust raised its position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Get Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF alerts:

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SRVR opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $40.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.