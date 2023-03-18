American Trust Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

American Trust raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $56.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

