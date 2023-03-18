American Trust Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 972.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Shares of NUE opened at $144.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

