American Trust Has $214,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

American Trust lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

SCHH stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

