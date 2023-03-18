American Trust Has $233,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

American Trust lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after acquiring an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after acquiring an additional 597,379 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,935,000 after acquiring an additional 102,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

