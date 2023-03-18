American Trust Has $267,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

American Trust lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $88.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

