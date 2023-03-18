American Trust Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE SF opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.29. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,930. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

See Also

