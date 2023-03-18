American Trust Has $300,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

American Trust decreased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $45.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

