American Trust Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comerica Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

CMA opened at $43.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.