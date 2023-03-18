American Trust Increases Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

American Trust boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PCY stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

