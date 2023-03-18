American Trust Invests $217,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCV opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $385.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

