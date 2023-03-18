American Trust Invests $227,000 in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 128,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA PJP opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.