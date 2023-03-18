American Trust Invests $243,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Repligen by 20.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Trading Down 2.9 %

Repligen stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.69. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

