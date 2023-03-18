American Trust Invests $271,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American Trust purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 163.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Netflix by 18.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $303.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

