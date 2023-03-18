American Trust Invests $282,000 in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.66 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

