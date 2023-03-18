American Trust Invests $290,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

American Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIP. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 69,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,725 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $26.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

