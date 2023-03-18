American Trust Lowers Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $172.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

