American Trust Sells 1,398 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

American Trust cut its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Livent were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Livent by 86.2% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 13.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 18.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Livent by 23.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 11.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.