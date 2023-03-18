American Trust Sells 29,871 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

American Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,871 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

