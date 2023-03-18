American Trust Sells 3,142 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,757,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,499,000 after buying an additional 211,309 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,931,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after purchasing an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.03 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

