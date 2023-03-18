American Trust Sells 69 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

American Trust cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

