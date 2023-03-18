American Trust Sells 76 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American Trust lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 2.0 %

AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,452.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,384.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.