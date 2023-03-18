American Trust Sells 898 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

American Trust reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 51.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

ACHC stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

