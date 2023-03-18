American Trust Takes $295,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $121.97 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

