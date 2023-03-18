American Trust Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after buying an additional 1,052,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 780,086 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 357.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 638,232 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,104,000 after buying an additional 105,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.83.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

