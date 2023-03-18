American Trust Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.21 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

