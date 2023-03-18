American Trust Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.