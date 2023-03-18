American Trust Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Webster Financial by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,218,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 708,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 162,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,352,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE WBS opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $60.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.