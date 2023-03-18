Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading Down 1.6%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVPS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

