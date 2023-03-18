Analysts Offer Predictions for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.69.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$61.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$49.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

