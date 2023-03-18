Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinor ASA’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.63.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $42.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

