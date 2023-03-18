Analysts Offer Predictions for UCB SA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UCB in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. The consensus estimate for UCB’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UCBJF. Barclays raised shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($129.03) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $84.42 on Friday. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

