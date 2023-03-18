Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $29.83

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of ALXO opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,632,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

