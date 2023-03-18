Analysts Set Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Price Target at $5.04

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Benson Hill
In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Benson Hill Trading Down 5.8 %
NYSE BHIL opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $301.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.54.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Benson Hill will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
