Analysts Set Expectations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Capricor Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of CAPR opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 4.07. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

