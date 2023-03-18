Analysts Set Expectations for Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Provention Bio by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

