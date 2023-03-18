Analyzing Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) & Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Paya 2.92% 14.62% 5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paya $282.74 million 4.55 -$810,000.00 $0.06 162.36

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Paya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paya.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 10 0 0 2.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Paya shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Paya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paya beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc. is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

