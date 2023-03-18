Analyzing Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and MGO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 5 5 0 2.50 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $20.36, indicating a potential upside of 29.13%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than MGO Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $6.17 billion 1.01 $569.10 million $1.41 11.18 MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and MGO Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. 9.23% 33.62% 10.31% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats MGO Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MGO Global

(Get Rating)

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.