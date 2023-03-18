Analyzing Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.73 $13.18 billion $3.14 12.03 Oak Ridge Financial Services $28.11 million 1.78 $6.66 million $2.47 7.49

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 15.91% 9.28% 0.79% Oak Ridge Financial Services 23.70% N/A N/A

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 5 8 0 2.62 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus price target of $52.09, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers consumer and small business banking, home lending, credit cards, auto, and personal lending. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking and credit products across multiple industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities. The Wealth & Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

