Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 17,327 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.02), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($138,953.88).

On Monday, March 13th, Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.54), for a total value of £165,723.41 ($201,978.56).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 634 ($7.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 722.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 634.70. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 478.60 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.74).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,205.88%.

STAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.14) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.14) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 851 ($10.37).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

