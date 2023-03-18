AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Stock Price Up 80%

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 80% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 19,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 41,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant services offer financial processing for businesses to accept cashless payments, such as credit cards, automatic clearing house, and wireless payments.

