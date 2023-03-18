ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,207,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 12,510,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.
AETUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H.
